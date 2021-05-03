People & Practices: May 3, 2021

Catherine “Trina” Sjoberg has joined Winthrop & Weinstine’s Real Estate Development & Transactions practice. Sjoberg is a board certified real property law specialist with more than 20 years of experience representing real estate clients in a wide variety of matters.

“We are thrilled to welcome Trina to the Winthrop & Weinstine team,” said Tami Diehm, firm president. “Her deep experience in representing clients in real estate transactions and her collaborative and team-oriented outlook will be a benefit to the firm’s bench. We are excited about the opportunity to provide even stronger support for our firm clients in their business needs.”

Sjoberg represents developers, owners, operators, investors and lenders in a broad range of real estate matters, including the sale, acquisition, financing and development of real estate. Her practice includes guiding the development of residential, commercial and mixed-use projects and master plan communities, including senior housing cooperatives. She also has extensive experience in office, medical office, retail, industrial and stadium lease matters. In addition, Sjoberg provides advice and counsel to lenders in construction, real estate and asset-based financing and to general contractors and architects in construction contracts and architectural agreements. Sjoberg earned her J.D. from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law, Order of St. Ives, and her B.A. in Business Administration, cum laude, from the University of St. Thomas.

Eckberg Lammers has announced the addition of Pam Whitmore to the firm as a shareholder, attorney, and Rule 114 Qualified Neutral. Pam practices extensively in conflict management solutions, alternative dispute resolution/mediation, municipal law, and employment law.

Before joining Eckberg Lammers, Whitmore worked for several years for the League of Minnesota Cities (LMC) and League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust, assisting cities, elected officials, and city attorneys on all facets of municipal law. Through this representation, she discovered a profound need for a loss control program for member cities and elected officials offering mediation and customized conflict management services. In joining Eckberg Lammers, Whitmore is excited to expand these services to all governmental agencies such as state departments, cities, townships, counties, police agencies, fire departments, school boards, universities, private companies, health entities, and nursing homes.

Whitmore also has an extensive litigation background. Working on behalf of cities, counties, school districts, and townships has provided her experience in many facets of municipal law. She is well versed in open meeting laws, data practices, utilities and telecommunications, land use, workplace investigations, and discrimination and harassment claims. She has appeared in both state and federal court as well as the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

Whitmore earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Northern Iowa and her Juris Doctor from University of Iowa, College of Law. She is involved with many professional and community organizations including the Association of Conflict Resolution – Environment & Public Policy Section, Conflict Resolution Minnesota, MSBA Mock Trial, Meals on Wheels and University of St. Thomas Mentorship Program.

The Ramsey County Bar Association is presenting its Distinguished Humanitarian Service Award and the Liberty Bell Award on May 12, recognizing service to the local legal profession and community. The 2021 awards will be presented at the association’s annual Member Appreciation Day event, to be held via remote participation this year. Visit www.ramseybar.org for event information and registration.

Distinguished Humanitarian Service Award: Veena Iyer.

The Distinguished Humanitarian Service Award is given to an individual who demonstrates outstanding professional performance, leadership in the development of law in the community, and a commitment to humanitarian service to the bar and the Ramsey County community. The 2021 recipient, Veena Iyer, currently serves as Executive Director of the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota (ILCM). Iyer and the team at ILCM provide immigration legal services to low-income immigrants throughout the state and engage in advocacy and education efforts to support access to justice. Previously, Iyer was a shareholder at the law firm of Nilan Johnson Lewis, practicing labor and employment law. Her work at ILCM is a culmination of a career of humanitarian service that has benefitted not only the residents of Ramsey County, but the greater community throughout Minnesota.

Liberty Bell Award: Center for Excellence in Supported Decision Making (CESDM) — Volunteers of America Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The RCBA Liberty Bell Award is given each year to recognize non-lawyers who have been involved in activities that promote a better understanding of the law and our government. The 2021 recipient, Center for Excellence in Supported Decision Making, was instrumental in working with the Minnesota State Bar Association attorney drafting committee to develop and update Minnesota guardianship law. CESDM regularly offers educational opportunities to attorneys through CLE programs, and services to the community. CESDM’s staff consists of social workers Kathleen Carlson, Amanda Hudson, and Anita Raymond. John Kantke is the Managing Attorney for Volunteers of America/Estate and Elder Law Services, the non-profit firm that works with CESDM. In 2016, Volunteers of America Minnesota and Wisconsin opened the CESDM to promote safe and viable alternatives to guardianship and conservatorship in Minnesota.

