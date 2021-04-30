Bar Buzz: Law School honors Walter Mondale

The University of Minnesota School of Law is honoring one of its most distinguished alumni, both in physical space and online.

Walter “Fritz” Mondale, the former vice president, presidential candidate, ambassador, U.S. senator and state attorney general got his law degree from the Law School in 1956. He died on April 19 after a long career in public service.

The law school has draped his portrait near the entrance of Mondale Hall on Minneapolis’ U of M campus, along with a maroon-and-gold floral display in his honor. Those who visit the memorial can sign a guest book honoring him.

The hall is located at 229 19th Ave. S.

Meanwhile, the school has posted a public web page where people can go to post personal memories.

It includes numerous historic photos and remembrances from people who knew the vice president and others who were simply inspired by him.

Among them is Jim Carlson, of Spicer, Minnesota, who encountered the vice president in the 1980s when Carlson was working in Ronald Reagan’s White House.

“One of the most important things that Senator Mondale explained to me? The importance of the public’s will as the key to effective policy, that benefits the whole country,” Carlson wrote. “Senator Mondale explained to me face to face, years ago back then, that whether a country is a democracy or, even a dictatorship, the public’s will has no be considered by the senior leaders of a government, for that society and government to do well, and be successful.”

It was a valuable lesson that Carlson said he never forgot.

Mondale tended to have that effect on people.

Click here for the online memorial page.

