Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Walz orders withstand another battle
Gov. Tim Walz
Gov. Tim Walz answers questions while holding his mask at a news conference inside the Department of Public Safety in St. Paul on April 30, 2020. (Minnesota Public Radio via AP, file)

Walz orders withstand another battle

Court of Appeals upholds Gilligan’s quo warranto denial

By: Kevin Featherly April 28, 2021

In another setback for those hoping the courts will force Gov. Tim Walz to stop issuing emergency executive orders, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled Monday that a group of small businesses and GOP lawmakers have failed to make their case.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo