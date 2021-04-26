Quantcast
The POWER 30: Penelope Phillips

By: Minnesota Lawyer April 26, 2021

The complexity of the employment law field is aptly explained by the lists of practice areas on the Minneapolis firm of Felhaber Larson’s website. It covers the field from the Americans with Disabilities Act to wrongful termination. It explains why representing employers is starting to involve more advice and training and somewhat less litigation, according to Penelope Phillips. Focusing on compliance is the “preventive medicine” approach to the law, she said.

