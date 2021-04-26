Quantcast
Recent News
schlesinger-david

The POWER 30: David E. Schlesinger

By: Minnesota Lawyer April 26, 2021

David E. Schlesinger is the proud son of Robert Schlesinger, who was described in a magazine article in the 1970s as “typical of the new breed of liberal, courageous lawyers … long of hair, long on guts.” The civil rights lawyer instilled a similar ethic in his son, a member of Sen. Paul Wellstone’s campaign when the senator’s plane crashed. Persuaded by Wellstone’s commitment to the “little guy,” he decided to focus on individual plaintiffs, in another branch of civil rights, employment law.

About Minnesota Lawyer

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo