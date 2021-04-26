Bar Buzz: Walz offered three 10th District judicial finalists

Gov. Tim Walz has been given yet another batch of finalists to fill the seat of a retiring District Court judge.

On April 15, the state’s Judicial Selection Commission recommended three finalists for Walz to consider as the replacement for 10th Judicial District Court Judge Kathleen A. Mottl.

Here are the finalists the commission offered to the governor:

Amy Reed-Hall, an assistant Anoka County Attorney who prosecutes adult felony cases, with an emphasis on cases of abuse and neglect of vulnerable adults. She is a member of the Anoka County Elder Abuse Community Response Committee and Anoka County Vulnerable Adult Multi-Disciplinary Team. She also is active with the Minnesota Elder Justice Center and is part of a team that trains Minnesota agencies to investigate elder abuse and neglect.

Jesse Seabrooks, an assistant Washington County Attorney who prosecutes a variety of felony and gross misdemeanor offenses. He is assigned as the office’s Auto Theft Attorney, responsible for compliance with a statewide automobile theft grant. He also serves as a judge advocate in the Minnesota Army National Guard and was deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom/Operation Spartan Shield in 2017-2018.

Jason Steffen, an assistant 10th Judicial District Public Defender who handles felony trials and appeals. Previously, he worked for the Mohave County Public Defender in Arizona. He also works as an adjunct professor at Mitchell Hamline School of Law, where he has also served as a judge for the McGee Civil Rights Moot Court Competition.

Mottl, who was appointed to the bench by Gov. Tim Pawlenty in 2005, has already retired. Whoever replaces her will chamber in Chisago City.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription.