People & Practices: April 23, 2021

Merchant & Gould P.C., a national intellectual property law firm is sponsoring a scholarship for Mitchell Hamline School of Law and University of Minnesota Law School students seeking a career in intellectual property law and coming from diverse backgrounds. In addition to providing financial support, the firm wants to create opportunities and experiences for the next generation of Minnesota IP attorneys.

A cash gift of $5,000 merit aid will be awarded annually to students selected by their schools.

“As the legal industry continues to grow, Merchant & Gould is thrilled to enable these law schools to recruit and support more students typically underrepresented in intellectual property law,” said Andrew L. Jagenow, partner and Diversity Committee chair at the firm. “Through the scholarships, we are pleased to give resources to students and, by extension, help make our legal community more diverse, inclusive, and innovative.”

While Merchant & Gould is providing scholarship funds, selections will be made by each law school’s review committee. For scholarship applications, school-specific criteria, number of students sharing the merit aid, deadlines and any questions, please contact the representative noted at each law school:

Mitchell Hamline School of Law: Nick Anderson, nick.anderson@mitchellhamline.edu, 651-290-6471.

University of Minnesota Law School: Admissions Office, jdadmissions@umn.edu.

