Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Expert Testimony / Briefly: PACER comes to Minnesota
Gavel, keyboard, laptop
Depositphotos.com image

Briefly: PACER comes to Minnesota

By: Eric J. Magnuson April 20, 2021

For those of us who practice in both state and federal court, the access to state court records has been a source of frustration ranging between mild and extreme.

About Eric J. Magnuson

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo