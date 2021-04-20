Bar Buzz: Dorsey & Whitney offers judicial clerkship bonus

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP has announced a judicial clerkship bonus program for associates. Associates in U.S. offices who complete a qualifying clerkship directly out of law school and join Dorsey immediately after completing the clerkship will receive a one-time clerkship bonus.

Lawyers who join Dorsey upon completion of a State Supreme Court, Federal Appellate Court, Federal District Court, or Federal Bankruptcy Court clerkship will receive a $35,000 bonus. Attorneys completing a State Appellate Court or Federal Magistrate Judge clerkship will receive a $15,000 bonus. Associates who complete a U.S. Supreme Court clerkship will receive a bonus in excess of $35,000.

Bonus eligibility is subject to candidates meeting bonus guidelines and all other applicable requirements for employment.

“Dorsey’s new clerkship program is designed to help us continue to attract the best legal talent and ensure incoming judicial clerks are compensated for their experience and the value it brings to the firm,” Bill Stoeri, Dorsey’s managing partner, said in a release.

The new policy is retroactive to September 1, 2020.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription.