Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Court closure invalid, conviction overturned
Judge office door, lawyer hand knocking closeup, court hearing, justice system
Depositphotos.com image

Court closure invalid, conviction overturned

Court of Appeals finds defendant’s rights violated

By: Kevin Featherly April 19, 2021

By holding a juror’s voir dire session in chambers during a DWI trial, a Stevens County District Court judge violated the defendant’s Sixth Amendment constitutional right to a public trial.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo