Bar Buzz: 10th District sets virtual law clinics

Know someone who needs some free legal advice? Here’s a tip.

The 10th Judicial District will hold free virtual clinics on April 30. They’ll provide a half-hour’s worth of free legal help to folks in the areas of family law, civil/probate law and expungements.

People can participate either over the phone or through the Zoom online interface. But they can do so only by appointment, the Judicial Branch indicates in its April 13 written announcement.

Volunteer attorneys will be available for one-to-one consultations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the day of the event, which falls on a Friday. There also will be a Zoom-only criminal expungement presentation at 10:30 a.m. that day.

Anyone wanting to schedule an appointment with an attorney or wishing to attend the expungement presentation should contact the 10th District’s Self-Help Center at 763-760-6699.

Those hoping to participate, but who lack technological access, can check with their local law libraries. Tablet devices might be available for use there, the branch indicates.

The event is a partnership between the Anoka, Washington and Wright county law libraries; Central Minnesota Legal Services; Judicare of Anoka County, Inc.; Legal Aid Service of Northeastern Minnesota; the Anoka and Washington County Bar Associations; and Estate & Elder Law Services.

It is scheduled to coincide with Law Day, a time set aside to celebrate the rule of law.

