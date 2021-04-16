No change to civil trial moratorium

Quantcast
Michelle Lawson
District Court Judge Michelle Lawson, chair of the Judicial Council’s Other Side Work Group, recommended that a moratorium on in-person civil trials and grand juries be left in place. The council agreed and will revisit the issue next month. (Image courtesy of Minnesota Judicial Branch)

By: Kevin Featherly April 16, 2021

COVID-19 trends are headed in the wrong direction, so there will be no changes to the state’s in-person civil jury trial ban, the state Judicial Council has decided.

