Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Bills respond to Daunte Wright killing
George Floyd, Daunte Wright memorial
Visitors view a memorial to George Floyd as a new addition commemorating Daunte Wright is displayed outside Cup Foods on Wednesday, April 14, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Bills respond to Daunte Wright killing

Measures curb traffic stops, ditch qualified immunity

By: Kevin Featherly April 16, 2021

If passed, the bills would limit pretextual traffic stops as a means of cutting down on dangerous police encounters and eliminate qualified immunity.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo