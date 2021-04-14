Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Divergent visions of public safety
Minnesota State Capitol building
Depositphotos.com image

Divergent visions of public safety

Senate committee OKs skinnier budget package than House

By: Kevin Featherly April 14, 2021

The GOP-led Senate Judiciary and Public Safety committee approved a skinnier budget package than the House Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform committee passed.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo