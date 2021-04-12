Bar Buzz: Faegre Drinker partner Webber tapped for 1st District bench

Charles Webber, a commercial trial and appellate lawyer and partner at Faegre Drinker, has been tapped as Judge Rex D. Stacey’s replacement on the 1st Judicial District Court bench.

Webber, who has specialized in complex commercial cases involving, among other things, medical devices, financial transactions, commercial contracts and business torts, was appointed judge by Gov. Tim Walz on April 6.

He is a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, International Society of Barristers and the International Academy of Trial Lawyers, and is a member of American Board of Trial Advocates.

“Mr. Webber is a proven leader, having spent over 25 years as a trial and appellate lawyer across the country,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a press release. “His good nature and wealth of legal experience will serve him well in this new role.”

Webber earned his bachelor of arts degree, summa cum laude, from the University of Minnesota. He took his juris doctorate, with honors, from The University of Chicago Law School.

Stacey began serving as a Scott County District Court judge in 2012, after serving on the Dakota County District Court bench from 1996 to 2012. He was originally appointed by former Gov. Arne Carlson.

Webber will chamber in Shakopee in Scott County.

