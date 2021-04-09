Bar Buzz: 3 finalists in running for 4th District bench

The Commission on Judicial Selection has recommended three finalists for a spot on the Hennepin County District Court bench, which is opening with the retirement of Judge Thomas S. Fraser.

His replacement will chamber in Minneapolis. Finalists for the job, whose names were forwarded the governor on April 5, include:

Julia Dayton Klein, a partner and trial lawyer at Lathrop GPM, where she deals with asylum, election and voting rights, housing and numerous other case types, as well as government investigations. She serves as co-lead of Lathrop GPM’s Women’s Initiative Network and is on its Culture, Diversity & Inclusion Committee. Previously, she worked as general counsel for the Minnesota Department of Commerce and as an associate attorney at both Robins, Kaplan, Miller & Ciresi and at Moss & Barnett.

Rachel Hughey, a partner and shareholder at Merchant & Gould, where she has handled complex commercial disputes in state and federal courts, both in Minnesota and around the country. She is a member and past chair of her firm’s Pro Bono Committee and is co-chair of its Appellate Group. She is the former chair both of her firm’s Strategic Planning Committee and its Women’s Initiative. She also serves on the ACLU-MN Board.

Colette Routel, a law professor at Mitchell Hamline School of Law and co-director of the school’s Native American Law & Sovereignty Institute. Her areas of instruction include property law, federal Indian law and the school’s Indian Law Impact Litigation Clinic, among other subjects. She is of counsel at Hogen Adams, P.L.L.C., and in 2015 was appointed to serve for one year as appellate judge for the White Earth Band of Ojibwe. She also has written eight U.S. Supreme Court amicus briefs.

Fraser, the son of the late former Minneapolis mayor and U.S. Rep. Don Fraser, was appointed to the bench in 2014 by Gov. Mark Dayton. He was elected to retain the seat in 2016.

