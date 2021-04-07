Quantcast
Budget, taxes, gavel
Depositphotos.com image

Budget bill tweak reinserts judicial raises

House Judiciary omnibus initially denied 3% hike

By: Kevin Featherly April 7, 2021

After initially denying raises for judges, House Judiciary’s $1.086 billion biennial budget-and-policy omnibus was amended Wednesday to include a 3% salary hike requested for judges for 2023.

