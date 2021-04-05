Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Expert Testimony / Perspectives: Fooling around no laughing matter in cases here 
Image: Deposit Photos
Image: Deposit Photos

Perspectives: Fooling around no laughing matter in cases here 

By: Marshall H. Tanick April 5, 2021

Last week’s occurrence of April Fool’s Day was a day for shenanigans and a reminder that of some of the jokes and pranks that have ended up in litigation in the federal and state courts in Minnesota.

About Marshall H. Tanick

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo