Image: Deposit Photos
No tools of trade means burglary conviction is reversed

By: Dan Heilman April 5, 2021

The Minnesota Court of Appeals reversed a conviction, saying that to prove guilt of second-degree burglary, the state must prove that the burglar had a tool for the purpose of gaining access to money or property.

