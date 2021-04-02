Quantcast
In this image from video, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill swears in the jury Monday, March 29, for the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. The state Supreme Court ruling in State v. Coleman could affect instructions to the jury in Chauvin’s trial. (Court TV via AP, pool)
Justices tighten up third-degree murder law

By: Kevin Featherly April 2, 2021

In a decision with implications for the Derek Chauvin trial, the state Supreme Court has ruled that pattern jury instructions, long used by judges in third-degree depraved-mind murder cases, have been used in error.

