Recent News
Rep. Kelly Moller (left) and Justice Paul Thissen
Ruling gives sex-crime bill Supreme boost

Thissen cites legislation in State v. Khalil decision

By: Kevin Featherly April 1, 2021

Last week’s unanimous State v. Khalil opinion, written by state Supreme Court Justice Paul Thissen, name checks Rep. Kelly Moller’s House File 707 and lifts a passage directly from it.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

