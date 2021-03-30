Quantcast
Minnesota Supreme Court chamber
The Supreme Court chamber in the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul. (File photo: Kevin Featherly)

Justices: Epileptic offender’s rights not violated

Illness not sole reason for release revocation, court says

By: Kevin Featherly March 30, 2021

An epileptic predatory offender who sought to undo his conditional release revocation and prevent the Department of Corrections from using his epilepsy as a basis for future revocations has lost his case.

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

