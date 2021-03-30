Bar Buzz: Walz offered 3 finalists 1st District judge’s seat

The Commission on Judicial Selection has recommended three finalists for the judgeship that is opening up with the retirement of 1st District Court Judge Rex D. Stacey.

Stacey’s replacement will chamber in Shakopee in Scott County. Finalists offered to the governor for the position are:

Jennifer Coates, a partner at Bowman and Brooke L.L.P., who specializes in complex civil litigation. A former assistant Minnesota Assistant Attorney General who worked on civil and administrative matters for that office, she started her legal career at Gray Plant Mooty, now known as Lathrop GPM.

Bryce Ehrman, an assistant Scott County Attorney who represents county Human Services in child protection proceedings. He also is a Scott County Treatment Court and Veterans Treatment Court team member, and has prior experience as a 1st Judicial District guardian ad litem coordinator. His background also includes a stint as an assistant Sibley County Attorney and as an associate at Schauer Law Office.

Charles Webber, a partner at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath L.L.P., and a commercial trial and appellate specialist. He has worked on a wide array of state and federal litigation and arbitrations. He is a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, the International Society of Barristers and the International Academy of Trial Lawyers, and he is an American Board of Trial Advocates member.

The retiring Stacey, who was born in 1952, has served on the Scott County court since 2012 after serving on Dakota County District Court bench from 1996 to 2012.

He was originally appointed to the judiciary by former Gov. Arne Carlson.

