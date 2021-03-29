Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Supreme Court approves redistricting panel
Minnesota Puzzle Pieces illustration
Depositphotos.com image

Supreme Court approves redistricting panel

But order is stayed, giving lawmakers chance to act

By: Kevin Featherly March 29, 2021

The state Supreme Court has agreed to form a special legislative redistricting panel, but the order holds off on actually appointing the panel until the Legislature has a full opportunity to take care of the matter itself.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo