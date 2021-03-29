People & Practices: March 29, 2021

Attorneys Deborah Gallenberg and Kari Kanne have been named partners at Honsa & Mara.

Gallenberg, with over 13 years in family law, represents clients in matters including dissolution of marriage, custody and parenting time, paternity, spousal maintenance, third-party custody, child support, grandparent visitation, post-decree matters, and appeals. Gallenberg has been named a 2021 Super Lawyer and was previously recognized as a Rising Star.

Kanne’s practice focuses on resolving complex divorce and family law matters, which include but are not limited to contested custody and parenting time issues, spousal maintenance, business valuation, and division of large marital estates. Kanne, with more than 10 years in family law, has been recognized as a Minnesota Rising Star every year since 2015.

