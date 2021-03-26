Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Bar Buzz / Bar Buzz: Mitchell Hamline plans on-campus classes
Law cases books
Depositphotos.com image

Bar Buzz: Mitchell Hamline plans on-campus classes

By: Kevin Featherly March 26, 2021

After a year of online-only learning, the Mitchell Hamline School of Law is planning some on-campus instruction in the summer, with hopes high that more will follow in the fall.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo