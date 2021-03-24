Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Three’s company: All budget targets are set
Minnesota State Capitol building
Minnesota State Capitol building (Depositphotos.com image)

Three’s company: All budget targets are set

Judiciary/Public Safety targets between $90M and $147M

By: Kevin Featherly March 24, 2021

With a revised economic forecast in hand and all three primary budget-setters having sounded off, the financial picture at the Capitol is coming into focus.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo