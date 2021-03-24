Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Revamped Walz proposals include shorter sentences, more enforcement
Gov. Tim Walz
Gov. Tim Walz ((Submitted photo: Courtesy of Office of the Governor)

Revamped Walz proposals include shorter sentences, more enforcement

By: Kevin Featherly March 24, 2021

In Gov. Walz's revamped budget plan, he introduced a few new ideas for spending in the areas of public safety and the judiciary. Here are a few more selected highlights that might be of interest to attorneys.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo