People & Practices: March 22, 2021

Attorneys Brianna J. Blazek, Elise R. Radaj and Brittany D. Yelle have joined Moss & Barnett, A Professional Association.

Brianna J. Blazek has wide-ranging business law experience representing privately held businesses on entity formation, corporate governance, operating agreements, website policies, trademarks, and employment law. In addition, she has guided clients through merger and acquisition transactions structured as share sales, asset sales, and corporate reorganizations. She also advises commercial real estate clients with corporate matters regarding commercial development projects. Combining a background in business and prior in-house experience, Blazek excels at translating complex themes for her clients while finding pragmatic and creative solutions to difficult problems. She received her J.D. from the University of Minnesota Law School and her B.A. from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.

Elise R. Radaj focuses her practice on construction and commercial litigation. She enjoys working with clients to understand the specific issue or dispute at hand and formulating a plan to best address each client’s individual goals. Radaj has experience advocating for and advising owners, general contractors, and subcontractors on a variety of matters, including payment, construction defect, and termination disputes. She received her J.D., summa cum laude, from William Mitchell College of Law and her B.S., summa cum laude, from Iowa State University. Radaj served as editor for the William Mitchell Law Review and secretary of the William Mitchell Minnesota Justice Foundation and was a member of the American Association of Justice Mock Trial Team and Warren E. Burger Inn of Court.

Brittany D. Yelle advises individuals, businesses, and lenders in real estate, corporate, and lending transactions. This includes lenders that originate and sell multifamily mortgage loans to Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae. Her goals with every transaction are to ease her client’s concerns and to make sure her clients are as protected as they can be with the documents they sign. Yelle has a diverse professional background that gives her a unique perspective as an attorney. She has worked for a Fortune 500 utility company where most of her time was spent analyzing real estate documents, including easements, deeds, and leases, and she has also clerked for a Hennepin County judge and managed a caseload of 200 criminal cases. Yelle received her J.D. from the University of St. Thomas School of Law and her B.A. from the College of Saint Benedict.

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr has announced the addition of attorney Steven Kerbaugh in the Minneapolis office as counsel in the firm’s Litigation Practice and the Labor and Employment Group. He will provide strategic legal counsel for clients in unfair competition claims, as well as focus on defending employers and executives accused of discrimination and unfair employment practices, including wrongful termination and retaliation matters.

Kerbaugh also brings to the firm a depth of experience representing closely held companies and multinational publicly traded corporations nationwide in employment and commercial litigation and advising them on employment matters. Beyond his employment work, Kerbaugh handles business torts, including claims involving fiduciary duties, business disparagement, shareholder and partnership disputes, and fraudulent conveyance matters.

In addition to his work with clients, Kerbaugh has been an adjunct associate professor of legal writing at the University of Minnesota Law School since 2014. In that role, he helps new generations of lawyers hone their legal research and writing, and oral advocacy skills.

Kerbaugh earned his J.D. from the University of Minnesota Law School and his B.A. from the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire.

Ballard Spahr Commercial Litigation Partner William P. Wassweiler has been named the Minnesota Chapter of the Turnaround Management Association’s 2020 Trustee Counsel of the Year.

Wassweiler worked on the matter that was honored as the Minnesota Chapter’s 2020 Turnaround of the Year. The transaction involved Certus Financial’s stabilization and subsequent asset sale of the 90-unit Grace Living Community of GlenOaks senior care facility in New London, Minnesota. The facility includes skilled nursing, assisted living, memory care, and independent living.

Wassweiler also was honored by the Turnaround Management Association in 2018 for his work assisting Certus Financial in the sale of a once-troubled assisted living and memory care facility in northern Minnesota. In his practice, he represents financial institutions serving as master trustees, bond trustees, collateral agents, master servicers, special servicers, paying agents, loan agents and other interested parties in matters involving structured finance, corporate debt, municipal debt, lending (including EB-5 lending) and project finance.

The Turnaround Management Association is an industry group for professionals who work in distressed investing, corporate restructuring, and turnaround management. It has some 8,300 members in 56 chapters worldwide.

