Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Inmate lawsuits blame California for spreading infections
San Quentin State Prison
In this July 9, 2020, file photo, a correctional officer closes the main gate at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California. (AP file photo: Eric Risberg)

Inmate lawsuits blame California for spreading infections

By: The Associated Press March 22, 2021

The family of a 61-year-old California inmate who died of the coronavirus sued state corrections officials Tuesday, blaming a botched transfer of infected inmates to San Quentin State Prison that killed 28 inmates and a correctional officer last year.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo