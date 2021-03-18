Quantcast
Insulin syringe
Depositphotos.com image

Federal court nixes insulin law challenge

By: Kevin Featherly March 18, 2021

Rejecting their constitutional claims, a federal judge has thrown out a drug manufacturers’ lawsuit seeking to overturn a Minnesota law, which provides free insulin to those who can’t afford it.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

