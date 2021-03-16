Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Expert Testimony / Perspectives: Gun cases end 2020, start this year with a bang
Gavel, gun, bullets
Depositphotos.com image

Perspectives: Gun cases end 2020, start this year with a bang

By: Marshall H. Tanick March 16, 2021

Last year ended as the Supreme Court reversed the Court of Appeals in a firearm case, and this year began with a bang with a pair of additional gun-related matters pending before that tribunal.

About Marshall H. Tanick

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo