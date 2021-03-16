Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Good intentions fail to provide immunity for youth mentor
Depositphotos.com image
Depositphotos.com image

Good intentions fail to provide immunity for youth mentor

By: Todd Nelson March 16, 2021

Good intentions don’t protect volunteers from civil liability and neither does the immunity provision of Minnesota’s Nonprofit Corporations Act when their actions exceed the express limits of a nonprofit organization’s scope of services, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled.

About Todd Nelson

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo