Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Suits allege Alexa secretly records conversations
Law cases books
Depositphotos.com image

Suits allege Alexa secretly records conversations

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires March 15, 2021

Amazon’s Alexa smart speaker device violates Massachusetts privacy law by recording conversations without a person’s knowledge or consent, according to a pair of lawsuits filed in Suffolk Superior Court.

About BridgeTower Media Newswires

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo