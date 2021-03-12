Quantcast
The Supreme Court Chamber in the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)
Supreme Court overrules appellate panel on sheriff’s salary

By: Kevin Featherly March 12, 2021

A District Court judge did not err in finding that Freeborn County commissioners arbitrarily set their sheriff’s salary $16,000 below what he requested, the state Supreme Court has ruled.

