Arik Matson
Waseca Police officer Arik Matson is steadied by his wife, Megan, as he reads a statement at Tyler Janovsky's sentencing hearing Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the Waseca County Courthouse in Waseca. Janovsky shot Matson in the head on Jan. 6, 2020, after officers were called to a suspicious-person call. (AP photo: Pat Christman/The Free Press)

Punishing attacks on officers

Sentence proposal covers police, guards judges, prosecutors

By: Kevin Featherly March 12, 2021

A bill that stiffens sentences for grievous attacks on police, judges, prosecutors and corrections officers was unanimously approved Wednesday by the Senate Judiciary committee.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

