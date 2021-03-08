People & Practices: March 8, 2021

The Twin Cities law firm of Bassford Remele has announced that Sarah M. Hoffman has been elected to the firm’s Board of Directors, and Jonathan P. Norrie and Janine M. Loetscher have been elected to its Compensation Committee. These shareholders will foster diversity, inclusion, and collaboration among all firm members in their leadership positions.

Sarah Hoffman is a litigator who helps health care providers and systems navigate lawsuits, investigations, and board proceedings. Sarah regularly defends complex cases, represents providers in licensing actions, and counsels clients regarding various legal issues.

Jonathan Norrie is a Minnesota State Bar Association Board Certified Labor and Employment Law Specialist. His practice is focused on employment law and litigation.

Janine Loetscher is a litigator with substantial large-scale loss experience, whose practice focuses in construction, insurance coverage, products liability, and personal injury matters.

Michael Mather has been elected as the newest shareholder of the HKM law firm. As a seasoned complex civil litigation attorney, he brings knowledge and experience in the following areas:

Commercial litigation : resolving business disputes, whether in the courtroom or at the negotiating table.

: resolving business disputes, whether in the courtroom or at the negotiating table. Financial services and business litigation : navigating shareholder disputes, noncompete agreements, banking, construction, and real estate transactions.

: navigating shareholder disputes, noncompete agreements, banking, construction, and real estate transactions. Insurance-related litigation : handling insurance dispute issues from coverage, bad faith, and fraud by evaluating a claim’s legitimacy to advise clients of their rights and obligations.

: handling insurance dispute issues from coverage, bad faith, and fraud by evaluating a claim’s legitimacy to advise clients of their rights and obligations. Cybersecurity and data privacy: developing sound cybersecurity practices and data breach response plans.

Mather is admitted to practice law in Minnesota and Wisconsin and has litigated matters in both state and federal court. He received his J.D. from the University of Wisconsin Law School and his B.S. from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management.

