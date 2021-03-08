Bar Buzz: Report tackles white supremacy, policing

The public must trust police to act equitably and humanely in enforcing the law without hate or bias, a new study by the Minnesota Justice Research Center asserts.

Achieving that trust calls for more conversation, more research, more action and an evaluation of public efforts to rid policing of white supremacy, the report says.

And the center plans to lead by example.

In addition to its report, MJRC plans a series of Trust in Policing community dialogues later this month.

It will post more information about those on the MNJRC website. But tentative dates are March 15 and March 26. The events will be held virtually and streamed live on social media.

MJRC’s 22-page Trust in Policing Report, released March 3, asserts that “white supremacy is baked into society at every level,” and “none of us is immune.”

“Thus,” the report says “an important question is: If white supremacist ideologies are in the air we breathe and in the foundations of law enforcement, how might communities of color ever trust the police?”

The report calls out “the connection between explicit white supremacist ideologies, hate groups and law enforcement.” Among other research, it cites a 2015 FBI report that found direct infiltration by white supremacist groups into police departments.

According to a news release, the policing study was sparked by recent public conversations about re-imagining the justice system, the May 2020 killing of George Floyd and the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection. The report calls Minnesotans to collective action.

The full Trust in Policing Report is online at link www.mnjrc.org/research.

