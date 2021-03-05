Quantcast
Hennepin County Government Center
Workers install concertina wire between fenced barriers outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis on Wednesday, Feb. 23, as part of security in preparation for the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. (AP photo: Jim Mone)

No SAFE Act deal as trial begins

By: Kevin Featherly March 5, 2021

A deal appears near, at least by the Senate’s majority leader’s reckoning. But a special state security fund will not be in place before the Derek Chauvin trial starts Monday.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

