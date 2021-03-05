Quantcast
Sen. Jim Carlson
Sen. Jim Carlson, DFL-Eagan, introduces Senate File 868 on Wednesday. The bill creates a new crime of child torture, punishable by 20 years in prison. (Image courtesy of Senate Media Services)

Child torture bill advances in state Senate

By: Scott Andera March 5, 2021

The bill, from Sen. Jim Carlson, DFL-Eagan, creates a new felony crime of child torture, borrowing language from a sex-crimes statute. It passed Senate Judiciary by a unanimous voice vote on Wednesday.

