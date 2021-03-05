Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / $1M for Minneapolis fences, barricades for Floyd death trial
Hennepin County Government Center
Workers install barbed wire on fencing outside the Hennepin County Government Center on Feb. 23 in Minneapolis as part of security preparation for the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. (AP photo: Jim Mone)

$1M for Minneapolis fences, barricades for Floyd death trial

By: The Associated Press March 5, 2021

Minneapolis and Hennepin County officials will spend at least $1 million to put up fences and other barricades ahead of the trial for the former officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd.

Minneapolis officials estimate $645,000 will be spent to protect the city’s five police precincts, City Hall and the Public Service Building.

County officials say the initial cost for leasing and installing barriers around the Hennepin County Government Center, where Derek Chauvin’s trial begins Monday, is about $420,000.

Some City Council members and community groups have criticized the security efforts and plans to bring in thousands of police officers and National Guard members, fearing it will only escalate tensions in the community, the Star Tribune reported.

Others say they want city leaders to do everything they can to prevent a repeat of last year’s protests that turned violent following Floyd’s death.

Floyd, who was Black, died May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck while he was handcuffed and pleading that he couldn’t breathe.

Hennepin County is using money from its facility services budget to cover the costs. Minneapolis leaders hope they will eventually be able to use state aid to cover expenses, City Coordinator Mark Ruff said.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo