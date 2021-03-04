Quantcast
Gavel, law books
Depositphotos.com image

Juror’s use of Twitter doesn’t equal impropriety

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires March 4, 2021

A challenge to multiple criminal court convictions based on a claim that one of the jurors improperly checked her Twitter account during the trial was rejected by a federal judge.

