Bar Buzz: Walz makes batch of appointments

A few of the Gov. Tim Walz’s most recent board appointments caught our eye. We thought we’d fill you in.

Court of Appeals Judge Louise Dovre Bjorkman has been appointed to another term on the Board of Judicial Standards. That’s the state agency that responds to conduct complaints about state court judges.

Her new term is effective on March 1 and expires on Jan. 6, 2025.

To the same board, the governor appointed as a public member Scott Sakaguchi, an Edina physician. Sakaguchi is a professor at the University of Minnesota Medical School’s Cardiovascular Division. A new appointee, his term also begins on March 1 and ends on Jan. 6, 2025.

Sakaguchi will replace current public board member Gerald Kaplan, a Wayzata psychologist, whose term is expiring.

The Sentencing Guidelines Commission also gets a new member, to replace its outgoing law enforcement representative, St. Paul Police Commander Salim Omari. He recently stepped down.

Metro Transit Capt. Brooke Blakey will take Omari’s place. Blakey, chief of staff to Metro Transit Police Chief Eddie Frizell, was instrumental in creating that department’s Homeless Action Team, according to the department. Her term begins on March 1 and ends on Jan. 2, 2023.

Yet another appointment: Lawyer Richard Kaspari will serve as alternate public employee representative to the Public Employee Relations Board.

Created in 2014, the board investigates, hears and resolves unfair labor practice charges and complaints, replacing a judicial process that previously was in place.

Kaspari is benefits and equity representative at the Inter Faculty Organization, a union that represents faculty at seven Minnesota State universities. He is married to Minneapolis attorney Carla Kjellberg.

He replaces St. Paul attorney Paula Johnston on the board, for a term that expires on Jan. 3, 2022.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription.