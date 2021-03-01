People & Practices: March 1, 2021

Brad Hennen has joined Monroe Moxness Berg’s Business Law and Corporate Finance/Mergers and Acquisitions practice groups.

Hennen is a business attorney with experience in structured finance, investments, organizational governance, complex contracts, securities law and other business matters.

Hennen comes to Monroe MMB from solo practice, where he advised entrepreneurs on early-stage business planning, entity formation, securities and finance. For family-owned businesses he provided counsel on succession-planning issues, exit transactions and employment questions. Before his solo practice, Hennen was a partner at a large law firm, where he specialized in securities and mergers and acquisitions.

***

Kirsten H. Pagel has joined Nilan Johnson Lewis as an associate. Pagel will join the firm’s product liability and business litigation groups, focusing on litigation in agricultural, transportation, and utility industries, as well as appellate work.

Most recently, Pagel represented ag and transportation clients in litigation at an AmLaw 200 firm. She also spent time in-house as a law clerk, clerked for Judge Matthew E. Johnson at the Minnesota Court of Appeals, and was an extern for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota.

Pagel graduated from Mitchell Hamline School of Law, where she won the Rosalie Wahl Moot Court Competition, was the CALI Award Winner for Legal Research and Writing II, and earned the Dean’s Scholarship. She was also the editor for the Mitchell Hamline Law Review and President of Delta Theta Phi Fraternity. Pagel earned her Bachelor’s at the University of Minnesota with an Agricultural and Food Business Management concentration.

***

Construction attorney Matt Slaven has joined MV Ventures, the entity responsible for the Wilf family’s development, construction, property management and event programming in Minnesota. He worked previously at the Taft law firm, where his practice focused on land use and zoning, real estate development, construction law, public utilities, agricultural facilities, solid waste management facilities, environmental review, regulatory matters, and sports and stadiums.

While at Taft, Slaven represented the Minnesota Vikings in connection with the design, development, construction and operation of U.S. Bank Stadium as well as the transformative public-private redevelopment of several blocks of land surrounding the stadium. During 2019, Slaven served as an interim assistant city attorney with the St. Paul City Attorney’s Office responsible for the redevelopment of the Ford Motor Company Twin Cities Assembly Plant site in the Highland Park neighborhood.

Slaven is a graduate of St. Cloud State University and Hamline University School of Law.

