Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Judge considers settlements involving Prince heir’s estate
Alfred Jackson, center, the half-brother of Prince, is escorted by Indianapolis attorney Frank Wheaton, right, as he arrives June 27, 2016, at the Carver County courthouse in Chaska for a hearing. Wheaton recruited Justin Andrew Bruntjen to serve as local Minnesota counsel. Jackson died in 2019. (AP file photo: Jim Mone)
Alfred Jackson, center, the half-brother of Prince, is escorted by Indianapolis attorney Frank Wheaton, right, as he arrives June 27, 2016, at the Carver County courthouse in Chaska for a hearing. Wheaton recruited Justin Andrew Bruntjen to serve as local Minnesota counsel. Jackson died in 2019. (AP file photo: Jim Mone)

Judge considers settlements involving Prince heir’s estate

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires March 1, 2021

A Missouri judge is reviewing two settlements that would resolve all pending claims against the estate of a Missouri man who was the half-brother and a partial heir of the late pop icon Prince.

About BridgeTower Media Newswires

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo