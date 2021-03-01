Bar Buzz: Tech’s a big help for Asian-Pacific families’ advocate

Lawyer Brook Mallak is settling into her job as Ombudsperson for Asian Pacific Families. She has been at it since Dec. 14.

Her new job involves monitoring and ensuring compliance by state, county and private social service agencies with the state’s child welfare laws, particularly those affecting families of Asian-Pacific descent.

The work involves a lot outreach to rural Minnesota, where the Asian Pacific community often lives in isolation, without access to resources. She’s finding that technology is a big help.

“The use of virtual court hearings has allowed me to better serve all Minnesota Asian-American families,” she said. “I’m monitoring several child protection hearings in outstate—one is in Roseau County—without having to travel many hours to appear in person.”

All that extra travel would probably get in the way of fulfilling her obligations, she said.

The 2002 William Mitchell College of Law graduate expected to be a career prosecutor. But in 2003, she was hired as a public defender for Crow Wing and Aitkin counties. In 2008, she went into private practice. She started her new job at the end of last year.

As ombudsperson, she provides free services to families dealing with problems connected to child protection cases, including any lack of culturally specific services like failing to provide interpreters during social services intake. She also handles investigations meetings, court appearances, the whole gamut.

Her office is part of the state Office of Ombudsperson for Families, an independent state agency that works to reduce racial and ethnic disparities and disproportionality in Minnesota’s child welfare system.

The office also has ombudspersons for African American, Spanish speaking and American Indian families. There is no charge for its services.

Anyone interested in reaching out to the office can send email correspondence to obff.info@state.mn.us.

