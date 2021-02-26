U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald stepping down

U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald is stepping down at the end of this month.

She will be replaced on an interim basis by her First Assistant Anders Folk, who becomes acting U.S. Attorney.

MacDonald has served in the role since June 2018, leading an office of 130 employees, including 18 new assistant U.S. attorneys and 17 newly hired support staff.

During her tenure, her office said in the written announcement of her departure, she prioritized violent crime and narcotics prosecutions, Indian Country public safety and child exploitation crimes.

Three days after the death of George Floyd, her office and the Justice Department’s civil rights division announced it would investigate whether officers involved in Floyd’s death violated federal law, calling the case a “top priority.”

That case remains open and active and will survive MacDonald’s tenure, according Tasha Zerna, a spokesperson for her office.

In the summer of 2020, she stood up a Twin Cities Violent Crime Task Force to marshal federal and state resources in response to an extraordinary spike in gun violence and violent crime.

Also last year, she teamed with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to form a COVID-19 Action Team, to investigate and prosecute pandemic-related violations of state and federal laws, and of executive orders.

On December 9, 2020, her office secured the conviction of Michael Hari, who was charged with hate crimes and civil rights violations for his role in the 2017 bombing of the Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington.

“Serving as the United States Attorney has been my great honor and privilege,” MacDonald said in a press release Thursday. “I have always been and continue to be humbled and inspired by the women and men of this office whose dedication to the pursuit of truth and justice is unwavering.”

The release does not say what she will do next.

An appointee of President Donald Trump, MacDonald has earned accolades for her fair-minded diligence and public service. State Attorney General Keith Ellison, for one, has gone out of his way to praise her.

“I will say that Erica MacDonald is an excellent public servant,” he said last year, after she opened her federal color-of-law investigation following Floyd’s death. “I respect her tremendously.”

During her tenure, her office recovered more than $36 million in restitution for crime victims and defended the government in numerous civil actions. She also reinforced law enforcement partnerships and sought to enhance public safety through community engagement, according to the release announcing her departure.

Before she was named U.S. Attorney in 2018, MacDonald spent nine years as a state District Court judge in Dakota County. Before that, she was an assistant U.S. attorney in Minnesota for eight years.

MacDonald received her J.D., with honors, from DePaul University College of Law, and her B.A. degree from the University of Notre Dame.

Her acting replacement, Folk, has been overseeing all daily operations of the office’s Criminal, Civil, Appellate and Administrative divisions.

Before his appointment as first assistant, he was a partner at the Stinson L.L.P. law firm in Minneapolis, where he focused on white collar criminal defense.

He is also a past assistant U.S. Attorney for Minnesota and former judge advocate in the U.S. Marine Corps. He attended the University of Minnesota Law School and the University of Minnesota College of Liberal Arts.

