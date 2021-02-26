Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Justices reverse, remand PolyMet ruling
This Feb. 10, 2016, photo shows the closed LTV Steel taconite plant near Hoyt Lakes, Minnesota. The site was later awarded to the planned PolyMet copper-nickel mine. (AP file photo: Jim Mone)
This Feb. 10, 2016, photo shows the closed LTV Steel taconite plant near Hoyt Lakes, Minnesota. The site was later awarded to the planned PolyMet copper-nickel mine. (AP file photo: Jim Mone)

Justices reverse, remand PolyMet ruling

By: Kevin Featherly February 26, 2021

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency wasn't obliged under federal law to investigate whether PolyMet Mining planned to operate its NorthMet mine under a “sham permit,” the state Supreme Court has ruled.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo