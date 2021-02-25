Quantcast
Court sides with laid-off teen

By: Kevin Featherly February 25, 2021

In a unanimous ruling that fleshes out the logic behind its Dec. 1 order, the state Court of Appeals has reversed an unemployment law judge’s holding that Minnesota high schoolers can’t apply for federal pandemic unemployment benefits.

