Bar Buzz: Commission seeks replacements for Fraser, Mottl

The search is on for candidates to fill two judgeships opening up in Hennepin and Chisago counties.

In the 4th Judicial District, Judge Thomas S. Fraser is retiring. Fraser, who earned his juris doctorate from the Harvard Law School in 1976, was appointed to the bench by Gov. Mark Dayton in 2014.

He was a shareholder at Fredrikson & Byron, P.A., from 1979 to 2014, and served as a special assistant state attorney general for two years before that. After his appointment, he was elected in 2016 to retain his judgeship.

Whoever replaces him will chamber in Minneapolis.

In the 10th Judicial District, Judge Kathleen A. Mottl is retiring. A 2005 appointee of Gov. Tim Pawlenty, Mottl is a former assistant Wright County attorney and senior felony prosecutor in that office. Before joining the county attorney’s office in 1991, she worked for two years as an attorney with the Dorn and Edwards law firm in Anoka.

Mottl earned her juris doctorate degree from the former Hamline University School of Law in 1989. She was elected to retain her judgeship in 2006, 2012 and 2018. Whoever replaces her will chamber in Chisago City.

Those wishing to apply for either job should request an application and instructions from the governor’s office at Judicial.Selection@state.mn.us. Address them to Erin Sindberg Porter, chair of the Judicial Selection Commission.

Applications for Fraser’s seat on the bench are due by 4 p.m. on March 5. The commission expects to hold interviews for that job in early April.

Application for Mottl’s post are due by 4 p.m. on March 8. The commission expects to hold interviews for that job on April 12.

